Inside Government: Public Safety & Emergency Management, sponsored by the New York City Police Benevolent Association, is PoliticsNY’s latest special edition featuring the government officials shaping public safety and emergency management services and policy in New York. Today’s Q&A is with New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) Commissioner Terence O’Leary. The NYS DHSES works to protect New Yorkers, their property and the state’s economic well-being from natural and human-caused emergencies and disasters.

Can you briefly describe your main responsibilities as commissioner of the NYS DHSES for those unfamiliar with your role?

As commissioner, I oversee the agency charged with coordinating readiness and response across New York. That means supporting our communities and first responders to handle all emergencies they may face. Whether it’s planning for winter weather or eventful summers like that of 2026, DHSES works to ensure a safe, prepared and resilient New York.

How can New Yorkers stay connected with NYS DHSES to ensure they are always in the know when an emergency situation arises?

For real-time emergency weather alerts, you can text your county or borough to 333111. New Yorkers should also make sure they have Wireless Emergency Alerts turned on for their cell phones to receive alerts from agencies like the National Weather Service or FEMA. You can also follow DHSES on social media: @nysdhses on Instagram, Facebook and X. New Yorkers can also sign up for a Citizens Preparedness Course at https://www.dhses.ny.gov/citizen-preparedness-corps.

What are some recent initiatives that your division has implemented?

There are many, but Governor Hochul’s V-FIRE grant program, which helps volunteer fire departments throughout the state by funding upgrades to facilities and equipment; the nation’s first Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit; and a training stipend for volunteer firefighters are a few. And over the summer, the agency activated our Emergency Operations Center for 39 days throughout the FIFA World Cup and America 250 events.

How has your career up until your appointment prepared you for your role as commissioner?

I have been fortunate to serve the public in various mission-focused agencies, which have provided me with perspective on what works when seeking to ensure public safety. Between my time at the Manhattan DA’s Office, working on prescription drug reform at State Health and most recently as DHSES’s executive deputy commissioner for almost a decade, I have seen how smart policy that is well implemented can improve public safety.

From the NYC PBA: More than 6,000 NYPD members have quit before reaching retirement in the past five years, which is more than double the previous five-year rate. How does this attrition affect public safety, and should government do more, like offering pay raises or other incentives, to keep frontline workers on the job?

In addition to providing funding and specialized training, one way DHSES supports our partners is through promotion of first responder wellness. Like all first responders, NYPD officers have difficult jobs that can take an unseen toll. Through the appointment of a chief wellness officer and class deliveries such as Psychological First Aid and Managing Stress, we have sought to help those who help New Yorkers.