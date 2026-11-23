Inside Government: Public Safety & Emergency Management, sponsored by the New York City Police Benevolent Association, is PoliticsNY’s latest special edition featuring the government officials shaping public safety and emergency management services and policy in New York. Today’s Q&A is with New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Gregory Anderson. The New York City Department of Sanitation is responsible for essential services that keep New York City clean, safe and healthy including collecting, recycling, and disposing of waste, cleaning streets and clearing snow and ice.

Can you briefly describe your main responsibilities as Department of Sanitation commissioner for those unfamiliar with your role?

I oversee a 10,000-member agency tasked with keeping New York City clean, safe, and healthy by collecting, recycling and disposing of waste, cleaning streets and public spaces, enforcing laws that protect quality of life, and clearing snow and ice. DSNY collects 24 million pounds of trash, recycling and compostable material daily. And in winter, we remove snow and ice from the approximately 19,000 lane-miles of city streets, as well as bike lanes and pedestrian infrastructure.

How can New Yorkers play an active role in keeping our city clean?

New Yorkers are our partners in keeping the city clean. First, don’t litter. New Yorkers must sort their trash properly, set it out in a sealed bin if required, at the proper time. Property owners must also clean their sidewalks and the curblines. And if you have a car, move it for alternate side parking, please. Our goal is to create clean, vibrant streets and public spaces that all New Yorkers take pride in!

What new initiatives has DSNY put into place under your leadership?

Under prior commissioners, I helped to launch our containerization and curbside composting initiatives. Now, as commissioner under a new administration, we are expanding these initiatives to new levels, with a commitment to 100 percent trash containerization by 2031 and real enforcement of mandatory curbside composting for the first time, which is increasing participation. We have also launched campaigns to protect our workforce and we have given residents more opportunities to safely dispose of harmful waste.

How has your career up until your appointment prepared you for your role as commissioner?

I spent nearly a decade at DSNY under several commissioners and two mayoral administrations in leadership roles advancing waste containerization, commercial waste reform, citywide composting and public space cleanliness programs. I also served as deputy director of state operations for Governor Hochul, overseeing daily operations across more than 70 state government agencies, managing interagency emergency operations, and leading efforts to rebuild the public sector workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In what ways can New York support frontline workers?

Our employees are out there every day keeping New York City clean. Show them some love by doing your part. We also need to make sure our workers come home safely at the end of the day. New Yorkers should be patient and give them space to work on the streets. Rechargeable batteries, sharps, and hazardous household products must be disposed of safely. Visit nyc.gov/dsny or call 311 for more information on safe disposal options.