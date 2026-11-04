Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with FDNY Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore

Inside Government: Public Safety & Emergency Management, sponsored by the New York City Police Benevolent Association, is PoliticsNY’s latest special edition featuring the government officials shaping public safety and emergency management services and policy in New York. Today’s Q&A is with the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore. The FDNY provides fire protection, emergency medical care, fire prevention and other critical public safety services across the five boroughs and beyond.

Can you briefly describe your main responsibilities as FDNY fire commissioner for those unfamiliar with your role?

As a civilian administrator and head of the department, The FDNY fire commissioner oversees the overall strategic direction, budget, policy enforcement and operational management for the agency. Unlike the uniformed chief of department who manages tactical emergency operations, I focus on civilian leadership, inter- agency coordination, capital planning and ensuring the department effectively serves the city’s public safety needs.

How does the FDNY work to promote fire and life safety among New Yorkers?

FDNY promotes fire and life safety through community outreach, free smoke alarm installations, CPR training and comprehensive building code inspections. The department also delivers tailored educational programs across social media, public schools, senior centers and local community events to foster a culture of prevention.

What new technology or techniques has the FDNY recently implemented to improve fire and emergency management?

To leverage technology and operational innovation, the FDNY has implemented several key advancements aimed at enhancing safety and response capabilities. These include the use of tactical drones and robotics, specialized response units, brush fire cameras, electronic multiple casualty incident management and modernization of the computer-aided dispatch system.

How has your career up until your appointment prepared you for your role as commissioner?

Having spent decades navigating every tier of the department’s hierarchy, I came into the Commissioner’s role with a deep understanding of FDNY’s internal culture, operational capabilities and administrative complexities. This combination of frontline and executive experience bridges the gap between field personnel and high-level administration, ensuring our policies remain grounded in the realities of day-to-day operations.

In what ways can New York support frontline workers?

Everyday New Yorkers play an indispensable role in public safety. While city leadership provides resources and policy, the partnership between our first responders and the communities we serve is what keeps New York running safely. Here are some things you can do: maintain smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; charge lithium-ion batteries safely, using only UL certified batteries and charging outdoors in a location that does not block an exit; and get trained in CPR and Stop the Bleed.