Inside Government: Public Safety & Emergency Management, sponsored by the New York City Police Benevolent Association, is PoliticsNY’s latest special edition featuring the government officials shaping public safety and emergency management services and policy in New York. Today’s Q&A is with New York City Council Member Joann Ariola. Council Member Ariola is chair of the New York City Council Committee on Fire and Emergency Management and represents the 32nd Council District.

What are your current legislative priorities focusing on fire and emergency management?

My priority this year is improving response times for our emergency services. One of the ways I’m doing this is by looking into how street designs have negatively impacted response times. Last year we implemented Local Law 6 to ensure that local firehouses have input on street designs, and I intend to build upon this while holding hearings to address EMS understaffing, low pay, and retention levels that also contribute to poor response times.

How does the work of your committee impact everyday New Yorkers?

A tragedy can strike anyone. We never know when we will need firefighters or EMS personnel to come to the rescue. My committee works hard to make sure that these everyday heroes have all of the resources they need, so when tragedy does occur, they can do their jobs effectively.

Is there a piece of legislation relating to fire and emergency management that you are proud to have passed?

I would have to say Intro 1453-2025, which will eliminate cancer-causing PFAS chemicals from firefighter gear. New York’s Bravest spend every day looking out for the rest of us. With this, we can look out for them and ensure that they can live out their retirement without having to worry about whether or not the gear meant to keep them safe actually made them sick.

How does the City Council work with other city agencies to improve policies and the function of city services?

We work hand-in-hand with members of these agencies and rely on their expertise to inform our decisions. I speak regularly with members at all levels of the FDNY, for example, and their input helps me to develop legislation that will be truly meaningful and make a difference.

From the NYC PBA: More than 6,000 NYPD members have quit before reaching retirement in the past five years, which is more than double the previous five-year rate. How does this attrition affect public safety, and should government do more, like offering pay raises or other incentives, to keep frontline workers on the job?

This attrition has a major impact on public safety, as many of our veteran officers are leaving the force. The government needs to do more. Officers need qualified immunity back, politicians need to stop demonizing law enforcement, and bail reform and Raise the Age need to be repealed so officers can actually get the bad guys off the street. Only then will we restore the morale needed to keep frontline workers on the job.