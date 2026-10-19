Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Chair of the NYC Council Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Shaun Abreu

PoliticsNY’s latest special edition, Inside Government: Transportation features the government officials shaping New York’s transportation landscape. Today’s Q&A is with New York City Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu. Majority Leader Abreu is chair of the NYC Council Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and represents the 7th Council District.

What are your current transportation-focused legislative priorities?

We must deliver safer streets. I’m pushing expanded Vision Zero implementation, low-traffic neighborhoods, and comprehensive e-bike safety legislation. Additionally, we are in the midst of an affordability crisis: we can’t let the cost of a fare hold anyone back. We’re piloting free OMNY cards for CUNY students and hope to expand, and we delivered the largest Fair Fares expansion in history: 1.3 million New Yorkers are now eligible for half-price fares.

How does the work of your committee impact everyday New Yorkers?

How you experience New York is shaped by how you get around. My committee works to make sure New Yorkers have safe, affordable options and that we never stop trying to make those options better. Whether you want more bike lanes to ride safely, faster public transportation, or smoother streets, we’ve got you covered. Infrastructure is core to much of this work, including street lights, bridges, open streets and more.

Is there a piece of transportation-focused legislation that you are proud to have passed?

We’ve done a lot of work to keep our streets safe, including legislation to enable Sammy’s Law, which lowers driving speeds, and expansion of speed cameras, which are one of our most effective tools for reducing dangerous driving. The committee is focused on the full implementation of Vision Zero to end traffic violence on our streets.

How do you expect transportation in New York to change over the next five years?

Transportation will become greener, more accessible, and more varied. Micromobility will keep growing, and we’ll have built more dedicated infrastructure for faster buses. The MTA will keep expanding accessibility, and major projects like the Second Ave Subway and Interborough Express will gain momentum. New Yorkers will have more ways to get around, faster and safer.

What is one recently completed transportation project that you believe New Yorkers will benefit from?

The Second Avenue Subway has been huge for Manhattan. Phase 1 is open, Phase 2 will bring a long-awaited connection to East Harlem, and I’m excited to see Governor Hochul’s plan for a crosstown extension come to life along 125th Street. It would connect East Harlem to West Harlem, link up with several other lines, and get New Yorkers where they’re going much faster.