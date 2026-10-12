Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee Senator Jeremy Cooney

PoliticsNY’s latest special edition, Inside Government: Transportation features the government officials shaping New York’s transportation landscape. Today’s Q&A is with New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney. Senator Cooney is chair of the New York State Senate Transportation Committee and represents the 56th Senate District.

What are your current transportation-focused legislative priorities?

As Transportation Committee chair, I’m always looking for opportunities to increase public transportation accessibility, support infrastructure projects, and strengthen transportation safety. I have legislation that would establish the New York State Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training Program, an industry‑supported effort that helps address workforce shortages across the state. I’ll also be focused on advancing additional legislation to increase paratransit services, create safer roads, and promote innovation that puts New York in the driver’s seat.

How does the work of your committee impact everyday New Yorkers?

Transportation touches the life of every New Yorker. Whether it’s making sure we have frequent and reliable bus service, filling potholes on our roads, or improving pedestrian safety, transportation is directly tied to quality of life. Our committee works hard to ensure people can get to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones safely. Transportation connects communities and builds opportunities for success, and that’s what we’re working to accomplish here in New York.

Is there a piece of transportation-focused legislation that you are proud to have passed?

Following the tragic charter bus crash on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County last year that claimed five lives, I introduced legislation requiring drivers to conduct pre-trip safety briefings. Seatbelts reduce fatalities by 44% and severe injuries by 45% on buses. While the bus involved was equipped with seatbelts, most passengers were not wearing them. This bill has passed both the Senate and Assembly and now awaits the Governor’s signature.

How do you expect transportation in New York to change over the next five years?

New York is leading the way in technology and innovation, helping make our state a destination for families and businesses. From improving highways and bridges to investing in public transit, we are strengthening our transportation network. I’m hopeful we’ll see more high-speed rail opportunities following the recent $500,000 investment to study potential routes and implementation recommendations.

What is one recently completed transportation project that you believe New Yorkers will benefit from?

Strengthening New York’s transportation infrastructure means investing in every aspect of transit, including air travel. Last December, we celebrated the completion of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport revitalization project, an initiative I was proud to support. Improvements were made to update the terminal, ticketing processes, baggage claim, wayfinding accessibility, and enhance passenger flow – creating a user-friendly travel experience and positioning Rochester as the preferred gateway that travelers choose.