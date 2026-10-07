Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Chair and Commissioner of the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission Midori Valdivia

PoliticsNY’s latest special edition, Inside Government: Transportation features the government officials shaping New York’s transportation landscape. Today’s Q&A is with Chair and Commissioner of the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (NYC TLC) Midori Valdivia. The NYC TLC which is responsible for licensing and regulating New York City’s medallion taxi cabs, for-hire vehicles, commuter vans and paratransit vehicles, along with the businesses that operate them.

How has your career up until your appointment prepared you for your role as NYC TLC commissioner?

I have worked at the center of the New York region’s most significant transportation institutions, including the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. My work has focused on delivering transportation services and capital projects that also ensure the dignity of working people within complex regulatory and fiscal environments.

What steps is the NYC TLC taking to make transportation more accessible to riders?

Accessibility is a core priority for the TLC. We have the most accessible fleet in the nation, with over 14,900 wheelchair accessible vehicles on the road. We are working with disability advocates, city and state partners, and community-based organizations to further improve wait times, service, and options for members of the disability community.

How do you expect advancements in technology to impact the future of the taxi and rideshare industry in New York?

Some advances in technology can, if implemented appropriately, lead to better outcomes for those working in transportation systems. Those outcomes must be centered on worker justice, economic empowerment, and equitable service. That’s why TLC works with our partner agencies, like DOT and Port Authority, and charging companies to ensure EV charging comes to neighborhoods where drivers live and work, saving them time and money while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for our city.

What are the most challenging parts of your role as commissioner of the NYC TLC?

With about a million licensed trips a day, the TLC provides the third-largest mode of transportation in New York City. The biggest challenge is making sure the needs of drivers and passengers are considered in areas like street design, because streets are their workplace. That’s why we work with our partner agencies to expand access to parking, relief stands, and areas where drivers can have a dignified place to eat or recharge.

How does the commission work to ensure the safety of riders of NYC TLC vehicles?

The riding public’s safety is central to TLC’s mission. TLC Police are vital, maintaining public safety by deterring the operation of unlicensed vehicles and ensuring compliance with all TLC and industry rules and regulations. Unlicensed for-hire operators not only pose serious threats to public safety, but they also drain income from legitimate, hardworking drivers who play by the rules. Please beware of solicitation of rides at key spots like airports and near big transportation hubs.