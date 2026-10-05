Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation Mike Flynn

PoliticsNY’s latest special edition, Inside Government: Transportation features the government officials shaping New York’s transportation landscape. Today’s Q&A is with NYC Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) Commissioner Mike Flynn. The NYC DOT plans, builds, operates and maintains New York City’s public transportation infrastructure.

What are the major initiatives your department is currently working on?

DOT’s mission is to provide New Yorkers with safe, efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation options. Vision Zero is an agency-wide initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries through engineering and policy. Our “Next Stop” plan will dramatically speed up buses while providing a more world-class experience to bus riders. And we are creatively redesigning and programming our streets, which are valuable public space, in ways that benefit everyone.

How has your career up until your appointment prepared you for your role as NYC Department of Transportation commissioner?

My entire career has been driven by a desire to improve the lives of my community. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work in several areas at NYC DOT before returning to lead this incredible team, including operational, policy, and administrative roles. My time spent in the private sector likewise provided me with insights from our peer cities around the world and a fresh perspective on how government can continue to innovate.

What is one recently completed project that you believe New Yorkers will benefit from?

We recently launched the Tremont Avenue Busway, the Bronx’s first such project. Bus rapid transit enhancements offer riders faster and more reliable service, and in Tremont’s case over 39,000 daily riders will benefit. We want New Yorkers to spend less time in traffic so they can reach their destinations efficiently and be able to spend more time with their loved ones. We made safety upgrades to eight nearby intersections, and additional streetscape improvements will follow.

How do you expect advancements in technology to impact NYC’s transportation landscape?

Technology’s impact on transportation is rapidly evolving and will depend on when and how we apply new technologies. DOT will leverage technologies where they support the city’s values but remain vigilant about technology that might be counterproductive to our safety and mobility goals. We recently announced the expansion of curbside vehicle charging across the city, and the introduction of sensors to evaluate road usage and measure the effectiveness of our projects.

What are the most challenging parts of your role as commissioner of the NYC DOT?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed me as DOT commissioner to take on difficult challenges and deliver results for New Yorkers. We’re focused on safety, mobility, public transportation, infrastructure, micromobility, technology, freight, curb management, and public space. Our streets touch the lives of every New Yorker, every day and advancing complex projects requires working closely with a wide range of stakeholders and communities.