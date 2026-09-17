A $1.5 Billion Opportunity for New York Students

My son discovered how much he loves robotics at an after-school STEM program. I watched him light up in a way I hadn’t seen before. But we can’t always afford to keep him enrolled. To us, this program isn’t an extra. It’s where he found something he truly cares about.” – Melissa R., Public School Parent, Buffalo, NY

For families across New York, this story is all too familiar. Learning does not stop when the school day ends. After-school programs allow children to discover new interests. Tutoring helps struggling students catch up. Special education services, technology, transportation, and school supplies can make the difference between a child thriving and simply getting by.

Every parent knows these supports aren’t extras, and the costs add up quickly.

The new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program offers a powerful solution.

Beginning in 2027, taxpayers can contribute up to $1,700 to an approved Scholarship Granting Organization and receive a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit. Those contributions will fund scholarships that help eligible K–12 students pay for qualified educational expenses including after-school programs, tutoring, special education services, technology, transportation, and supplies.

And importantly, eligible students in all public and nonpublic K-12 schools can benefit.

The program does not take money from New York’s state budget. But New York can only participate if Gov. Kathy Hochul opts in. If she does, it would unlock up to $1.5 billion in scholarship dollars for New York students each year.

Gov. Hochul has expressed support for the program. Now New York needs her to make that support official.

If New York does not opt in, New York taxpayers could still contribute to Scholarship Granting Organizations serving other participating states – while New York students miss out.

This is a rare moment where educational access, fiscal responsibility, and economic development all point in the same direction.

Let’s keep New York’s scholarship dollars in New York, supporting NY children in every kind of school.

Visit Scholarships for All NY to add your name and urge Gov. Hochul to opt in.