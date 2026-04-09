Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with New York State Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer

PoliticsNY is excited to introduce the first Inside Government special edition, Inside Government: Racing, Gaming & Wagering. This special edition features the government officials shaping New York’s racing, gaming and wagering landscape. Today’s Q&A is with Brian O’Dwyer. Brian O’Dwyer is chair of the New York State Gaming Commission, which regulates all aspects of legal gaming activity in New York including horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering, Class III Indian Gaming, the state lottery, commercial gaming, sports wagering, interactive fantasy sports, and charitable gaming.

How does the racing, gaming and wagering industry benefit New Yorkers?

New York’s racing and gaming industries are unparalleled. Thanks to smart gaming policies of Governor Hochul and the Legislature, New York State generates billions upon billions of dollars in revenue through the games we regulate that support public schools, local governments and charitable organizations across New York State. By virtue of rigorous regulation, many of the downsides of gaming, particularly underage and problem gaming, have been sharply curtailed.

What improvements would you like to see made to racing, gaming and wagering in New York?

The illegal market needs to be addressed. Offshore gambling operators and prediction market operators are beyond our jurisdiction and do not have the players’ best interests in mind. There are no safeguards or age limits, and some of the wagers offered by prediction markets are absolutely reprehensible. Unfortunately, this federal government has not shown any interest in addressing the issue.

How do you see new technology impacting racing, gaming and wagering in the future?

Technology has a role in all parts of the industry. Our racing division employs tech to promote equine health and safety. Our gaming division is exploring ways to protect vulnerable populations from gambling harms. Our lottery division runs a vast network of 14,000 retailers across the state, with multiple drawings and promotions that require various iterations of technology. Our charitable gaming division works with organizations across New York to modernize their bookkeeping and gaming equipment.

What is a recent change to the racing, gaming and wagering industry that you are excited about?

It’s an exciting time. Three new commercial casinos will be coming online soon in New York City. Belmont Park’s redevelopment is nearly complete and will usher in a new era of thoroughbred racing. Mobile sports wagering continues to exceed revenue expectations – but we must temper that with the need to prevent gambling harms. I am particularly excited that the Governor’s charge to the Commission to employ biometrics to curtail underage and problem gambling.

What influenced you to join this industry?

I have not joined the industry by virtue of the Governor’s appointment – I regulate the industry. I am excited to lead a team that assures the entire industry – from muti-billion dollar casinos and sports betting to neighborhood bingo games – is conducted fairly and honestly, where the best interests of the betting public and New York State taxpayers are always at the forefront.