Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Chair of the Assembly Standing Committee on Racing and Wagering, Assembly Member Carrie Woerner

PoliticsNY is excited to introduce the first Inside Government special edition, Inside Government: Racing, Gaming & Wagering. This special edition features the elected officials shaping New York’s racing, gaming and wagering landscape. Today’s Q&A is with Assembly Member Carrie Woerner. Assembly Member Woerner is chair of the Assembly Standing Committee on Racing and Wagering and represents the 113th Assembly District which includes portions of Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

How does the racing, gaming and wagering industry benefit New Yorkers?

In New York, taxes on racing, gaming and wagering activities principally support schools and education. The racing and gaming industries support tens of thousands of jobs across the state, support agriculture in the state, and generate significant economic activity.

What improvements would you like to see made to racing, gaming and wagering in New York?

Last year, $19 billion was wagered on mobile sports platforms in New York, generating over a billion dollars in taxes. For most people who choose to bet, this enhances the enjoyment of watching sports. However, a rising percentage of people find themselves addicted to placing that next bet. Research about betting apps indicates that the apps themselves can be designed to encourage addiction. New York needs to adopt regulations to reduce the potential for addiction.

How do you see new technology impacting racing, gaming and wagering in the future?

Sports wagering, betting on horse races, it is all about data – people who have or can build sophisticated data analytic tools will be able to better predict the outcome of a game or race.

What excites you most about the opening of three new casinos in Downstate New York?

I think the good-paying jobs that will be created at the new downstate casinos are the most exciting part of these licenses having been awarded. Between the jobs at the casino resorts themselves and the jobs created in companies that supply the casinos with goods and services, these new facilities will help local people create a solid economic future for themselves and their families.

How can constituents engage with the new casinos in their areas?

I would encourage people to watch for job fairs and job training programs sponsored by the new casinos.