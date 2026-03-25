Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Council Member Pierina Sanchez

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY, sponsored by AARP New York City, features New York City Council Member Pierina Sanchez. Council Member Sanchez represents the 14th Council District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Kingsbridge, Fordham, University Heights and Mount Hope.

What are your goals for 2026?

My North Star is stability and opportunity for every family in District 14. In 2026, I’m focused on passing the SAFER Homes Act (Int. 657-2026), which reforms municipal foreclosure to hold the worst landlords accountable, fully implementing our West Bronx Community Safety Partnership – which secured a $3 million investment from Governor Hochul to tackle root causes of violence – and ensuring the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment, projected to generate $3 billion in economic impact, delivers good local jobs, youth programming, and amenities for Bronx families. I’ll also push strong implementation of street vending reform, expanded afterschool seats, cleaner, safer streets and building community resilience to resist Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks.

How does your work in the City Council affect constituents in their daily lives?

My office is often the most accessible level of government in people’s lives. I fight to make sure families have heat in the winter, that dangerous buildings are inspected before tragedy strikes, that children have safe afterschool programs and that small businesses get the support they need. I negotiate budget dollars, pass laws and push agencies to respond. My goal is simple: a government that shows up and delivers for working people.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

My team works to make government responsive and accessible to neighbors who too often feel locked out of it. We help residents fight eviction, restore utilities, navigate affordable housing applications, connect to immigration legal services, fight food insecurity, access benefits and secure job and small business support. We handle thousands of cases every year. Whether it’s a building-wide emergency or a single family in crisis, we stay involved until there’s accountability and resolution.

What is the top issue in your district and how are you working to resolve it?

Housing instability and affordability remain the defining challenges in District 14. Families are one emergency away from displacement or living in unsafe conditions. As housing chair, I’ve secured billions for the City to fix aging buildings and build affordable homes, strengthened proactive inspections, expanded tenant protections and pushed eviction-prevention funding. Stability at home drives everything else – educational success, economic mobility and neighborhood safety. My work remains focused on keeping families housed and our community strong.

From AARP New York City: Will you commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget that goes to NYC Aging/DFTA to ensure older adults can age with dignity in the communities they helped build?

Yes, I will continue advocating for older adults during the City’s budget negotiations. Seniors built our neighborhoods, and they deserve to age with dignity close to family and community. That means funding for meals, recreation, home-based services, case management and culturally responsive programming.