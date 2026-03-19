Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY, sponsored by AARP New York City, features New York City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers. Council Member Brooks-Powers represents the 31st Council District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale and parts of Springfield Gardens and Jamaica.

What are your goals for 2026?

As chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Criminal Justice, I aim to strengthen oversight and accountability across our justice system. I will work closely with new leadership at the Department of Correction and Department of Probation, along with the new remediation manager, to improve jail conditions, programming and ensure compliance with legal mandates. I’m focused on safely reducing the population at Rikers and advancing borough-based facilities grounded in safety, transparency, and dignity.

How does your work in the City Council affect constituents in their daily lives?

My work impacts families every day, from protecting homeowners against deed theft and predatory lending practices to advancing public safety and improving city services. Whether resolving housing disputes, securing benefits or addressing sanitation and snow removal concerns, my office works to safeguard stability and improve quality of life.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

The services provided by our office are wide-ranging; we connect residents with resources and tools to navigate issues such as housing disputes, sanitation issues, public safety concerns, access to city and state benefits and more. We also work directly with agencies to resolve individual cases, cut through bureaucratic delays and ensure families receive the services and protections they are entitled to.

What is the top issue in your district and how are you working to resolve it?

Housing affordability and aging in place remain top concerns, particularly as proposals emerge that could raise property taxes on working families and seniors. Our property tax system is already inequitable, and I strongly oppose shifting additional burdens onto middle-class homeowners. Families who sacrificed to purchase their homes deserve fairness and reform, not higher bills. I’ll continue advocating for tax equity and policies that protect homeowners while shifting the tax burden onto high-wealth individuals and corporations.

From AARP New York City: Will you commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget that goes to NYC Aging/DFTA to ensure older adults can age with dignity in the communities they helped build?

The budget process is ongoing, and I take seriously the responsibility to advocate for older adults. I will continue working with Council leadership to prioritize funding for the Department for the Aging and ensure resources are directed toward programs that help seniors age safely, remain connected to services, and stay in the communities they helped build.