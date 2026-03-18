Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Council Member Justin Sanchez

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them.This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY, sponsored by AARP New York City, features New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez. Council Member Sanchez represents the 17th Council District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Mott Haven, Melrose, Morrisania, Longwood, Hunts Point, Bronx River and Crotona Park East.

What are your goals for 2026?

In my first year in office, my focus is on building strong partnerships block by block in our neighborhoods and in City Hall. Progress happens when community leaders, advocates, stakeholders and city agencies are aligned around shared goals. I am bringing everybody to the table with the goal of building consensus, setting goals and enacting a plan forward. We will deliver visible change to the South Bronx through collaboration, purpose and intention.

How does your work in the City Council affect constituents in their daily lives?

My work in the City Council is about making government work for the people of the South Bronx. That means holding city agencies accountable, helping people understand local government and making sure services are delivered efficiently and equitably. Whether it’s something as simple as making sure trash is being picked up on time or putting together a cutting-edge pilot to improve public safety, our city’s departments must respond to residents quickly and effectively.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

My office is here to help residents navigate city government and get the results that they need, deserve, and pay for with their taxes. If you call my office, we will answer. We assist with sanitation complaints, housing issues, accessing public benefits, small business support, and more. My team and I are building strong relations with agencies like NYCHA, HPD, DSNY and DOT so we can cut through any red tape and address your needs.

What is the top issue in your district and how are you working to resolve it?

The number one thing I learned from growing up in the Bronx is that what you see every day when you leave your home impacts how you feel about your community and yourself. My neighbors see piles of trash on their street every day. It’s time for that to stop being normal. I am using every tool at my disposal as chair of the Sanitation Committee to clean our streets and improve services.

From AARP New York City: Will you commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget that goes to NYC Aging/DFTA to ensure older adults can age with dignity in the communities they helped build?

In order to build a stronger South Bronx, we need to take care of the people who raised our families and built our communities. They should be enjoying the fruits of their labor in their golden years, not struggling to get by. As we head into budget negotiations, I am advocating for resources that strengthen services across the South Bronx, with seniors in mind. I support investments across the board that make sure our seniors thrive.