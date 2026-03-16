Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Council Member Sandra Ung

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY, sponsored by AARP New York City, features New York City Council Member Sandra Ung. Council Member Ung represents the 20th Council District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Flushing, Murray Hill, Queensboro Hill, Fresh Meadows and Mitchell-Linden.

What are your goals for 2026?

In my new role as deputy leader of the City Council, my goal for 2026 is to help shape and advance an agenda that makes NYC more livable and responsive to everyday New Yorkers. I look forward to working with Speaker Julie Menin and my colleagues on the leadership team to ensure the Council remains focused on issues that matter most to families, including public safety, affordability and quality-of-life concerns in our neighborhoods.

How does your work in the City Council affect constituents in their daily lives?

The work we do shapes New Yorkers’ daily lives in very real and immediate ways, from public safety and sanitation to housing and education. At the local level, government isn’t abstract. It’s about whether your trash is picked up, your street feels safe or your child has a seat in school. For many residents, my office is their first call when something goes wrong. We help cut through bureaucracy and make sure people are heard.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

My office is not just a government office, it’s a trusted and accessible place to ask questions, seek guidance and get help understanding systems that can often feel overwhelming. That’s why I’ve built a multilingual team that can assist constituents in Mandarin, Cantonese, Wenzhounese, Fujianese, Korean and Spanish. The free services we provide, including legal consultations, assistance applying for government benefits and help navigating city agencies, are all available in multiple languages.

What is the top issue in your district and how are you working to resolve it?

One of the top issues my office hears about is the cleanliness of our streets, not just in downtown Flushing, but across the entire district. Each budget cycle, I allocate additional funding to DSNY to target chronic problem areas with more frequent cleaning. I also passed legislation to significantly increase fines for businesses that repeatedly use our sidewalks and streets as their dumping ground. Clean streets are not a luxury, they are a basic expectation.

From AARP New York City: Will you commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget that goes to NYC Aging/DFTA to ensure older adults can age with dignity in the communities they helped build?

My district has a large senior population, and what they want most is to remain in this community close to families and support networks. Helping them do that has been a priority since taking office. I allocated $1 million toward a 100% affordable senior housing project, and provide annual funding to support free transportation services for older adults. I remain committed to advocating for investments so our seniors can live with the respect they deserve.