Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Council Member Althea Stevens

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY, sponsored by AARP New York City, features New York City Council Member Althea Stevens. Council Member Stevens represents the 16th Council District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Claremont, Concourse, Concourse Village, Highbridge, Morris Heights, Mount Eden and Morrisania.

What are your goals for 2026?

In 2026, I remain committed to advancing a bold juvenile decarceration plan, expanding affordable housing and pathways to ownership and re-imagining New York City’s youth workforce through innovation and equity. I will champion wage equity for human service workers, strengthen community-based violence intervention, reform harmful systems and push for investments that truly support our young people and families.

How does your work in the City Council affect constituents in their daily lives?

My work in the City Council directly impacts how our neighbors experience New York City every day. From fighting for affordable housing and protecting tenants to strengthening youth programs and investing in community-based violence intervention, the policies we advance shape safety, stability, and opportunity. I remain focused on building a district where families feel secure, supported and empowered to thrive.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

Our office connects District 16 residents to critical resources by partnering with city agencies and nonprofit organizations. We provide immigration and housing legal assistance referrals, tenant advocacy support, Medicaid case management connections, and access to youth, senior, health and public safety programs; ensuring our community is informed, supported and empowered.

What is the top issue in your district and how are you working to resolve it?

The top issue in our district is quality of life, rooted in housing instability and the need for a holistic approach to public safety. We are fighting for stronger tenant protections, affordable housing, youth investments and mental health resources. Public safety means prevention, clean streets, opportunity and ensuring every resident district-wide can have dignified living conditions.

From AARP New York City: Will you commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget that goes to NYC Aging/DFTA to ensure older adults can age with dignity in the communities they helped build?

Yes, I will commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget allocated to NYC Aging and DFTA because everyone deserves to age with dignity in the communities they helped build. Our older adults are the foundation of our neighborhoods. Investing in senior centers, home-delivered meals, housing stability,and supportive services ensures they can live safely, independently and with respect.