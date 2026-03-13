Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Chair of Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr.

PoliticsNY is excited to introduce the first Inside Government special edition, Inside Government: Racing, Gaming & Wagering. This special edition features the elected officials shaping New York’s racing, gaming and wagering landscape. Today’s Q&A is with State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. Senator Addabbo is chair of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering and represents the 15th Senate District in Queens.

How does the racing, gaming and wagering industry benefit New Yorkers?

Each year, New York State’s horse racing and gaming industries contribute approximately $5 billion in revenue, most of which is used for educational funds. It funds local services and local non-profit organizations. They also provide over 30,000 jobs and, most importantly, credible, successful problem gambling addiction programs.

What improvements would you like to see made to racing, gaming and wagering in New York?

For its residents, our state can always increase funding for and administer expanded gambling addiction programs. I am in favor of increasing the regulation of gaming in NY, such as with online gaming, to better provide a safer means of gambling to protect New Yorkers and assist them before an addiction occurs. Our state will continue to improve its efforts to advance quality equine care for its horses in the racing industry.

How do you see new technology impacting racing, gaming and wagering in the future?

As technology evolves on a daily basis, our racing and gaming industry can utilize tools, such as AI, to better prevent gambling addiction and create more successful programs to protect New Yorkers. Accessible regulated and authorized online wagering, such as with mobile sports betting, has not only grown with technology and raised over $2 billion for education since its inception in 2022, but also provides a better means to guard against a problem gambling addiction.

What excites you most about the opening of three new casinos in Downstate New York?

Jobs!! The three new casinos in our downstate region, namely two in our borough of Queens and one in the Bronx, will create roughly 4000 union construction jobs and about 4500 post construction jobs, which can turn into lifetime careers in some cases. Once the casinos open, individuals will have new sites to visit, be entertained and enjoy themselves, including the witnessing of acres of new parks and greenspace.

How can constituents engage with the new casinos in their areas?

I encourage residents to go online to the websites of the new casinos to fully explore the vast number of amenities they each will be offering. Individuals could also contact their local elected officials about how these casinos will interact with the community and become a positive partner.