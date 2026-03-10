Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Council Member James Gennaro

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY, sponsored by AARP New York City, features New York City Council Member James Gennaro. Council Member Gennaro represents the 24th Council District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, Elechester, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Parkway Village, Jamaica Hills and Jamaica.

What are your goals for 2026?

In 2026, I will continue prioritizing environmental leadership and policy, public safety and improving quality of life for residents of District 24. I remain focused on strengthening infrastructure, ensuring city agencies are responsive and accountable and delivering meaningful results that protect our neighborhoods and enhance everyday life for the communities I am proud to represent.

How does your work in the City Council affect constituents in their daily lives?

My work in the City Council directly impacts constituents’ daily lives by addressing the issues that matter most to them. From safer streets and stronger environmental protections, to responsive city services and neighborhood improvements. Whether it’s resolving individual concerns, securing funding for local needs or advancing policies that improve quality of life, my focus is always on delivering real results for my constituents.

What services does your office provide to constituents?

Our office provides comprehensive constituent services and serves as a direct liaison between residents and city agencies. We help resolve issues related to sanitation, transportation, housing, public safety, utilities and other city services. When constituents encounter delays or challenges, we contact the appropriate agencies to request action and follow up to ensure concerns are addressed. Our goal is to make city government more accessible, responsive and effective for District 24 residents.

What is the top issue in your district and how are you working to resolve it?

Quality-of-life complaints remain a top issue in District 24. Our office works proactively to address concerns related to litter, graffiti, and neighborhood upkeep by funding supplemental sanitation services, including partnerships with ACE New York and The Doe Fund. These programs provide additional cleaning support beyond regular city services, helping keep our streets, commercial corridors and public spaces clean, safe and welcoming for residents and small businesses.

From AARP New York City: Will you commit to raising the percentage of the overall NYC budget that goes to NYC Aging/DFTA to ensure older adults can age with dignity in the communities they helped build?

We have always made older adults a priority and remain committed to supporting senior services that help residents age with dignity in the communities they helped build.