Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with U.S. Representative Ritchie Torres

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features United States Representative Ritchie Torres. Representative Torres serves the 15th Congressional District in the Bronx.

What are your top legislative priorities for 2026?

My focus is on the issues that matter most to Bronx families: affordability, housing, health care, and economic opportunity. I’m working to protect immigrant communities from ICE and make government more transparent and accountable. Everything I do in Congress is grounded in improving the quality of life for the people I represent in the Bronx.

How do you address constituent concerns in the Capitol?

I carry the concerns of the people of the Bronx with me to Washington every day. What I hear from constituents about housing, health care, and the cost of living directly shapes the bills I support and the questions I ask in committee hearings. My job is to make sure our community’s voice is heard where decisions are being made in Washington, D.C.

What services does your district office provide to constituents?

Our offices help people cut through red tape and deal with federal agencies that are often far too confusing for the average person. We assist with housing issues, immigration cases, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, passports, and veterans’ benefits. We connect residents to federal resources, host community events, and help families plan visits to the Capitol and White House.

How can constituents connect with you to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues?

The best way is to call, email, or stop by one of our offices. I’m also constantly out in the community at events, meetings, and town halls across the Bronx. Hearing directly from residents helps me stay grounded in what people are actually dealing with day to day.

What is the most common issue your district office helps constituents resolve?

Housing issues come up more than anything else. We regularly help residents dealing with poor NYCHA conditions, rental assistance issues, and federal housing programs. We also handle a high number of immigration cases and help constituents access benefits like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security when they run into problems.