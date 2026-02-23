Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features United States Representative Gregory Meeks. Representative Meeks serves the Fifth Congressional District in Queens.

What are your top legislative priorities for 2026?

My priorities will continue to be protecting constituents from extreme policies that harm our communities’ economic security, public safety, and access to health care. That means fighting to protect the Affordable Care Act and the tax credits that help families afford coverage, pushing back against reckless tariffs that raise costs for working people and small businesses, advancing commonsense solutions to make housing more affordable, and addressing global priorities that promote security and prosperity at home.

How do you address constituent concerns in the Capitol?

I meet with residents, small businesses, advocates, and community leaders to shape my legislative agenda, ask tough questions in hearings, and advance legislation that delivers real results. From lowering costs and protecting health care to improving public safety and strengthening infrastructure, I prioritize the needs of my constituents. In the past five years, I’ve secured over $70 million in federal funding to support nonprofits, senior services, workforce training, education, and access to quality health care.

What services does your district office provide to constituents?

My district office provides a range of different services, including answering questions and resolving issues related to federal agencies, veterans’ benefits, passports and other government services. We help eligible applicants understand and apply for federal grants and loans by guiding them through the process. We also offer internship opportunities for students who are interested in learning more about public service.

How can constituents connect with you to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues?

Constituents can contact our Jamaica, Rockaway, and Washington, D.C. offices by phone, email, or they can visit meeks.house.gov to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues. I encourage constituents to sign up for my newsletter and follow me on social media in order to stay informed about what’s happening here and in the nation’s capital.

What is the most common issue your district office helps constituents resolve?

I am proud to serve one of the most diverse constituencies in the country, which brings a wide range of needs. As a result, we handle a lot of visa and immigration-related issues. Every day, we assist with visa backlogs, application delays, and urgent cases by working closely with federal agencies to make sure people in our district are supported through the complex system with dignity and respect.