Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with U.S. Representative Nydia Velázquez

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features United States Representative Nydia Velázquez. Representative Velázquez serves the Seventh Congressional District which includes parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

What are your top legislative priorities for 2026?

Immigration, foreign policy and housing

How do you address constituent concerns in the Capitol?

Constituents are always welcome in the office to chat with our staff; we can give them gallery passes too. To have a meeting with any staffer in specific or myself the best way is by setting a meeting with our scheduler.

What services does your district office provide to constituents?

Casework with federal agencies, tours, internships, military academy nominations, flag requests, know-your-rights and health-related resources

How can constituents connect with you to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues?

Email, letter or call

What is the most common issue your district office helps constituents resolve?

Immigration