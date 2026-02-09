Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Senator Gillibrand has served as one of New York’s U.S. senators since 2009.

What are your top legislative priorities for 2026?

My legislative priorities are about responding to the issues New Yorkers are facing every day. This year, among many focuses, I want to ensure families can afford to live and thrive, take care of those who have served our country, and ensure that programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are working for everyone and protected.

How do you address constituent concerns in the Capitol?

I speak with constituents daily and bring their concerns with me to Capitol Hill. For example, during the government shutdown, thousands of New Yorkers lost access to their SNAP benefits. One constituent, Ann-Marie, told me that the Trump administration’s actions made her feel, in her words, like she was “being held hostage by her own government.” When I heard from Ann-Marie, I worked with my colleagues to protect New Yorkers who depend on these programs.

What services do your local offices provide to constituents?

Congressional offices serve as a critical liaison between constituents and the federal government. My New York State offices provide a wide range of constituent services, including assistance with Social Security, veterans affairs, immigration issues, IRS matters, and passport and visa requests. We also help coordinate constituent visits to the U.S. Capitol and the White House, and we assist with military academy nominations.

How can constituents connect with you to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues?

Constituents are always encouraged to contact my office by phone or by submitting comments and concerns through my website at gillibrand.senate.gov. Hearing directly from New Yorkers is essential to my work, and my office is always available to help.

What is the most common issue your local offices help constituents resolve?

While my offices handle a wide range of casework, the most common requests currently involve Social Security benefits, veterans’ benefits, and immigration issues. If you are a New Yorker who needs assistance with a federal agency, please visit my website at gillibrand.senate.gov and select the “Get Help” button. There, you can submit information to my staff about the issue you are facing.