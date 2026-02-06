Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with U.S. Representative Grace Meng

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features United States Representative Grace Meng. Representative Meng serves the Sixth Congressional District in Queens.

What are your top legislative priorities for 2026?

I’m working on so many crucial issues. Too many to mention but my priority will always be delivering results for my district like continuing to bring back tens of millions of dollars for Queens and improving quality of life throughout our communities. We must address the affordability crisis, threats to Social Security and health care, public safety and fighting for immigrants, seniors, veterans, small businesses and families. Other critical matters include combating mail theft and flooding.

How do you address constituent concerns in the Capitol?

When I’m on Capitol Hill, I’m constantly working on behalf of constituents. I participate in hearings, write and sponsor legislation, meet with government officials and vote on bills aimed at helping those I represent. In fact, ideas for legislation have often come from constituents. For example, a constituent once told me about a growing problem with phone scams in Queens. I introduced a bill to crack down on the scheme, and it became law.

What services does your district office provide to constituents?

I’m proud to provide the best constituent service. My office helps thousands of constituents each year with all types of federal-related issues, including immigration, IRS and Veterans Administration matters, service academy nominations, passport and visa assistance, small business assistance, Medicare and Social Security problems, federal grant support and much more. We also help arrange tours of Washington, D.C. for constituents who visit. In addition, we work with local officials to help out with local concerns.

How can constituents connect with you to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues?

Connecting with me and my team is easy. Constituents are welcome to visit my district offices or my Capitol Hill office. They can also call, fax, mail or send us a message online. I often host mobile office hours throughout the neighborhoods I represent and hold weekend office hours as well. In addition, I sponsor many local events and take part in many community functions where constituents can speak with me or my staff.

What is the most common issue your district office helps constituents resolve?

We help with many issues. The top ones are immigration, Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security matters. We have also heard from constituents about the health care subsidies that Republicans did not renew and federal workers in our neighborhoods unjustly impacted by mass firings. But immigration has become the biggest. The overreach of ICE has been alarming. Hard-working, law-abiding constituents, instead of dangerous and violent criminals, have been detained, and we have worked to assist them.