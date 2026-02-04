Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with U.S. Representative George Latimer

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features United States Representative George Latimer. Representative Latimer serves the 16th Congressional District, which includes a portion of the northern Bronx and the southern portion of Westchester County.

What are your top legislative priorities for 2026?

My team and I are working to increase access to affordable health care and housing, promote small businesses, and protect the quality of life for all residents in NY-16. In 2026, I’m advancing the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Battery Safety Act to establish standards that prevent EV battery fires, and I’m leading the Bridges Not Bumpers Act to help prevent trucks from striking low overpasses. I’ll continue advancing legislation that strengthens our community and delivers meaningful change.

How do you address constituent concerns in the Capitol?

Although my job requires me to be in D.C. regularly, my constituents know I value being in the district. Amid the din of D.C., my focus remains at home. Whether it is supporting policies that protect the environment, health care, housing, small businesses, seniors and public education, meeting with constituent groups, or even recognizing local achievements on the House floor, I am completely dedicated to using my time in the Capitol to advocate for my community.

What services does your district office provide to constituents?

In the District, we hold meetings in our offices and in Westchester and the Bronx, we are out in the community with constituents and stakeholders. We have a casework team that aids constituents experiencing issues with government agencies, such as the IRS, VA, Social Security Administration, Homeland Security, and others. In 2025, we were able to successfully recover $2.5 million of constituents’ money that was owed to them from government entities.

How can constituents connect with you to share their thoughts and concerns on local and legislative issues?

The easiest way for constituents to connect and share their input is to call one of our offices or to submit an online request at http://latimer.house.gov/contact. These requests get delivered to me and my team so we can learn what matters most to folks in NY-16. Constituents can also schedule to visit one of our 3 office locations, in Washington D.C., White Plains, and Co-Op City in The Bronx.

What is the most common issue your district office helps constituents resolve?

Assistance with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is the most common constituent issue my local offices have handled since I entered office in 2025. Many neighbors across the district struggle to adjust their immigration status or to reach the Department of State or USCIS for answers. Other frequent concerns include issues with federal benefits, federal income taxes, and fraud. My casework team is committed to cutting through bureaucratic red tape to deliver results.