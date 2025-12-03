Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Michael Gianaris

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Michael Gianaris. Senator Gianaris represents the 12th Senate District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Woodside, Maspeth and parts of Astoria, Ridgewood and Elmhurst.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

The Keep Police Radio Public Act, which I am proud to have passed with the support of many members of the media as well as organizations promoting public transparency. Press accessibility and openness with the public is fundamental to a resilient democracy.



How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

I am working to make New York more affordable, safe, and equitable by addressing the high cost of living facing New Yorkers, taking on predatory corporations and monopolies, and fighting for local businesses to succeed. Defending New Yorkers civil liberties and fighting for democratic values including voting accessibility are also important priorities.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

Being accessible to members of my community on the streets of western Queens every day. I learn so much about what my constituents want me to do for them by speaking to my neighbors while traveling around my district. Whether it’s going to the dry cleaners, getting a cup of coffee, or walking my dog, an elected official is never off duty, and I love speaking with the people I represent face to face.



As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

While I am proud to have secured funding for so many important local institutions like our public libraries and schools, museums, religious schools and Boys & Girls clubs, I know there is still more to do. With new leadership coming to City Hall, I look forward to working with a new Mayor to deliver even more for New Yorkers. I look forward to providing better environment protections, working conditions, affordable childcare, safe educational spaces, and quality health care.



What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

Making a difference in people’s lives. As a lawyer, I found myself motivated more by helping others improve their conditions than working for corporations and making money. In doing so, I discovered that when one does what they love, it doesn’t feel like working at all. I am so grateful to be able to serve the public every day and am honored my community keeps electing me to represent them.