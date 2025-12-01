Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Luis Sepúlveda

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Luis Sepúlveda. Senator Sepúlveda represents the 32nd Senate District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Longwood, Morrisania, Woodstock, Claremont, Claremont Village, Tremont and West Farms.

Q: What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I had a strong 2025 legislative session: eight bills passed both houses, two were signed by the Governor, and six await action. I’m especially focused on S5037 and S5083 – measures that promote fairness, dignity, and security. S5037 strengthens family connections for incarcerated individuals through consistent visitation policies. S5083 corrects pension inequities for state-paid judges, ensuring families receive full benefits. I’m committed to advancing both and bringing them across the finish line this session.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

Through Vision 32: Empowering the Bronx, I’ve prioritized capital investment, nonprofit support, and strong constituent services. From securing $140 million for SBH Health System’s Emergency Department to hosting school giveaways, expanding financial literacy, strengthening immigration services, and connecting youth to scholarships and internships – Vision 32 is about building a stronger, healthier, and more equitable Bronx. Every initiative reflects our commitment to uplifting families, improving infrastructure, and ensuring every resident has access to the resources they deserve.

What is one of the lesser known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

Many people think of senators only in terms of passing laws, but a significant part of my work is hands-on advocacy for my constituents. That means resolving issues with state agencies, revamping constituent services offered in my district office to tend to the needs of my constituents, helping immigrants navigate complex processes, and even organizing community initiatives to provide much-needed resources. These direct services often make the most immediate difference in people’s lives.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

My hope for the new year is to see every young person not only graduate from college but also step into the world equipped with the tools to thrive. For me, that means ensuring our students have access to financial literacy, so they can build wealth, stability, and independence for themselves and their families. Education should not just open doors, it should prepare our kids to walk through them with confidence and purpose.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

I was inspired by Don Pedro Albizu Campos, who taught me to challenge colonization, fight oppression, and uphold democratic values. His lessons on racism’s harmful impact remain urgent today, especially in light of the divisive actions of leaders like Donald Trump. I entered politics to be a voice for the unheard, to fight for justice, equity, and opportunity, and to ensure communities like ours always have a seat at the table where decisions are made.