Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Julia Salazar

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Julia Salazar. Senator Salazar represents the 18th Senate District which includes the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Bushwick and Cypress Hills as well as parts of three other neighborhoods: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, East New York, Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I am proud of the Prison Reform Omnibus bill that passed at the end of session. New York’s prisons have been plagued by a systemic pattern of violence toward incarcerated individuals, with little accountability or oversight. Within the last year, correction officers murdered two incarcerated men. The civil rights of incarcerated New Yorkers are routinely violated. The situation in our state’s prisons is an emergency. This bill is a crucial step toward ending this violence.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

I fight for my constituents by listening directly to their concerns. Being present in my community, engaging with our neighbors, and making my office accessible ensures that my legislative work in Albany aligns with my district’s needs. For example, that has meant fighting to win Good Cause eviction last year, for the 84% of District 18 residents who are renters, and for the End Toxic Home Flipping Act to support homeowners and aspiring homeowners.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

I want more people to know how easy it is to contact their state senator’s office, and that they can contact us about anything at all. We give attention to the phone calls, emails, and other forms of outreach we receive. We are here to listen to our constituents’ concerns and needs, and we seek to be a “one-stop shop” whenever possible. No problem is too big or too small to bring to our attention.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

I continue to advocate for changes to make our communities safer and more equitable; for legal protections for our immigrant communities; and to make New York affordable for working people. That means prioritizing the Second Look Act, bringing overdue sentencing reform. It means passing Dignity Not Detention, prohibiting the use of NY state and local facilities for immigration detention. And it means ensuring billionaires pay their fair share of taxes to fund New York’s needs.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

I have always felt a responsibility to public service, and I was deeply disappointed by the lack of political courage I saw from establishment politicians. I come from an organizing background, specifically for tenant rights and criminal legal reform. When neighbors and fellow members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) approached me in 2018 and asked me to run for office, I ultimately stepped up to run.