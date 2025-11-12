Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Nathalia Fernandez

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez. Senator Fernandez represents the 34th Senate District which includes portions of the Bronx and Westchester.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I am most proud of passing S1806A, which ensures that peer support advocates cannot be barred from correctional facilities because of their past incarceration. Lived experience is what makes these advocates so effective in guiding people through recovery and reentry. This law breaks down stigma, expands access to treatment, and gives people the support they need to succeed after prison.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

My focus is on affordability and equity. That means securing funds for schools and seniors, fighting utility fee hikes, and expanding mental health services. I also connect community concerns directly to city and state agencies for effective assistance, while ensuring resources like food, school supplies, and other supports reach families.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

Oversight is a core part of our work. Beyond passing laws, we monitor how agencies deliver services. Our office pushed for transparency in opioid settlement spending, which is now codified, and efforts like these ensure that we can verify that taxpayer dollars truly benefit the communities they are meant to serve.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

In 2026, my priority is protecting addiction and substance use disorder services as federal cuts take effect. These programs save lives and must be preserved. I will also continue advancing affordability – addressing the root causes of housing affordability, supporting seniors, and ensuring working families across New York have access to the resources they need.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

As the daughter of Cuban and Colombian immigrants, I witnessed the struggles families face to access opportunity. Volunteering sparked my passion for service, and my career in government and public service showed me how policy can change lives. The resilience of my community continues to inspire me to lead and fight for those too often left behind.