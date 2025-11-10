Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Leroy Comrie

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Leroy Comrie. Senator Comrie represents the 14th Senate District in Queens which includes portions of Jamaica, Cambria Heights, Queens Village, Hollis, St. Albans, Laurelton, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Hillcrest and Kew Gardens.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I am particularly proud of passing Senate Bill S8416, the FAIR Business Practices Act, which was signed this year. This law expands the Attorney General’s power to stop unfair, deceptive, and abusive business acts, including lifting court-created limits that blocked enforcement when the harm wasn’t strictly “consumer-oriented.” It gives New Yorkers stronger protections, ensures more businesses and non-profits are held accountable, and helps create a marketplace where fairness isn’t optional.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

My focus is always on making government work for the people. That means holding large agencies accountable while also connecting families with resources they can use right now, from housing and utility assistance to senior and youth programs. By bringing state services directly into our neighborhoods through mobile offices, resource fairs, and community partnerships, I make sure Southeast Queens residents don’t just hear about state government, but can see and feel its impact every day.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

One of the most important but lesser-known responsibilities of a senator is oversight of state agencies and authorities. From the MTA to energy regulators, these bodies make decisions that affect families every day. As chair of the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee, I work to make sure these agencies are transparent, accountable, and responsive. It’s work that doesn’t always make headlines, but it is critical to protecting our communities and taxpayers across the state.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

In the year ahead, I plan to strengthen accountability from state agencies so we can clearly measure what services are being delivered in our districts and how effective they are. As chair of the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee, I will continue to conduct audits and push for greater transparency to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. The priority must always be on helping New Yorkers and delivering results that truly meet community needs.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

I was raised in a community that believed in service, and I saw firsthand how leadership could strengthen families and neighborhoods. Mentors, neighbors, and community leaders showed me the value of giving back and standing up for fairness. Those lessons shaped my commitment to public service. I entered politics to be a voice for Southeast Queens, to ensure that our needs are heard, our families are respected, supported and our community continues to thrive.