Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Kristen Gonzalez

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Kristen Gonzalez. Senator Gonzalez represents the 59th Senate District which covers parts of Western Queens, Northern Brooklyn and the East Side of Manhattan.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I’m proud to have passed a second version of the LOADinG Act, which requires government agencies to be transparent about their use of automated decision-making systems, and sets labor protections against AI-driven job displacement. In a time of rapid tech advancement, this bill is a strong pro-labor bill we worked on with the NYS AFL-CIO and NYSUT, and ensures we lead with accountability and I hope it is signed into law soon.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

We’re in a critical political moment where democracy is being threatened, New York’s cost of living is untenable, and we aren’t prepared for the next generation of challenges. That’s why my work has been centered on protecting democracy, fortifying elections, fighting for affordable housing, and passing legislation on climate resiliency and artificial intelligence. Finally, I take informing my constituents seriously – that’s why I recently hosted a “Federal Budget Cuts: What We Can Do” webinar.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

It’s not always easy getting the word out about the main responsibilities of state government. I spend a lot of time communicating out about constituent services and my work as chair of the Elections and Internet & Technology Committees. That said, one role I spend less time talking about is the National Council of State Legislators’ Task Force on AI, Cybersecurity and Privacy, where I’ve been working with colleagues nationwide on tech policy.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

I’m proud of the work I did this year to help working families, from home retrofitting programs to implementing guardrails around the use of AI tools in the public and private sectors, to strengthening election integrity and funding community orgs. However, 2026 will come with new challenges due to the Trump administration. That’s why I’ll be focusing on passing New York for All, taxing the ultra wealthy, and funding our nonprofits now more than ever.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

My political career began in local organizing efforts in my community, including advocacy on issues like the lack of green space in Western Queens, Astoria’s asthma alley, and the need for community land trusts. As a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve witnessed the hardships of working-class families, immigrants, transit riders, and so many vulnerable members of our community. Running for office was my pathway to solving their issues and making a difference for my neighbors.