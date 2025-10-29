Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Gustavo Rivera

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera. Senator Rivera represents the 33rd Senate District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Fordham, Belmont, Riverdale, Kingsbridge Heights, Norwood, Bedford Park, Pelham Parkway, Van Nest, Morris Park, and parts of Allerton.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I successfully stopped the harmful transition of School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) into Medicaid managed care. I passed a bill unanimously to stop the transition, but it was vetoed. The state halted the transition administratively, protecting health care access for hundreds of thousands of children. Whether it’s passing a bill or advocating alongside students and health care providers, we will continue fighting to build a fairer health care system for all New Yorkers.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

I’ve passed landmark medical debt reforms in response to the devastation we see across the state when people get sick and can’t afford their hospital bills. I continue pushing for systemic change so every New Yorker can receive care without financial devastation. My priority is passing the New York Health Act to guarantee health care for every New Yorker and simultaneously save the state money by taking profit out of health care.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

Legislative work is often hard to explain because it involves complex technical processes and language. Part of my responsibility is to make policy as accessible and digestible as possible for my constituents so they understand how the laws we pass affect their daily lives. I work hard to communicate about my work in Albany so that we increase the Bronx’s civic engagement.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

We have many challenges ahead. I will fight for the New York Health Act, help New Yorkers who depend on homecare who are struggling with the failed CDPAP transition, and rally my constituents and colleagues against the dismantling of Medicaid and health care funding by the Republicans in DC. The Trump administration is taking health care away from millions of Americans, and we must do everything we can to protect it.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

When I first ran for office, my district had been misrepresented by elected representatives who betrayed the community’s trust and stole public resources. I ran to restore faith in government by serving the public, putting people before profits, and delivering real results. My commitment has always been to uplift my neighbors with bold policies that improve health care, housing, and safety, proving that government can and should be a force for good, not personal gain.