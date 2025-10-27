Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator James Sanders Jr.

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator James Sanders Jr. Senator Sanders represents the 10th Senate District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Breezy Point, Jacob Riis Park, Roxbury, Neponsit, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Park, Rockaway Beach, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Arverne, Far Rockaway, Wave Crest, Edgemere, Bays Water, Rosedale, South Ozone Park, Jamaica, Springfield Gardens, and Rochdale.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I am most proud of passing a bill that makes sure every store has to accept cash. As long as the dollar is legal tender, no one should be turned away for using it. Too many of our seniors and working families depend on cash, and this bill aims to protect their right to buy what they need with dignity and fairness.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

I am doing this by fighting for real opportunities that reach our neighborhoods. I have authored laws to protect homeowners from foreclosure abuse, pushed for fair access to banking, and expanded opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Enterprises (MWBE). I am also leading efforts around reparations and financial literacy. Everything I do comes back to the same goal: turning the needs of our community into real and lasting change.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

Working behind the scenes to advocate for our community and connecting people with opportunities that often fly under the radar. That means fixing programs like Resilient Retrofit, which initially excluded nearly half of my district because of its proximity to water, championing foreclosure protections by passing some of the strongest laws in the nation to shield everyday people from predatory practices, advocating for local businesses to compete for MWBE contracts and advancing the push for reparations.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

My focus for the new year is to deepen the fight for economic justice. I plan to advance reparations, ensuring long-overdue equity for communities that have endured centuries of harm, while expanding opportunities for MWBEs to drive investment and job creation. A central tool is forming public banks, which provide accessible capital and support local economic growth. Economic development is key to lasting empowerment, and I am committed to making 2026 a year of progress.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

I originally wanted to be a pastor, guided by a deep desire to serve and uplift others. Over time, I realized politics could be another pulpit, one where I could fight for justice and opportunity for my community. Working with Congressman Flake reinforced that calling, showing me how collaboration and advocacy could bring real change and give a stronger voice to those who are too often unheard.