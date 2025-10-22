Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator José M. Serrano

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator José M. Serrano. Senator Serrano represents the 29th Senate District which covers neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan, including Highbridge, Mott Haven, Port Morris, Hunts Point, Clason Point, Randall’s Island, East Harlem/El Barrio, and Yorkville.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

The arts and culture are vitally important to the people of New York, providing tremendous educational and economic opportunities across our state. As chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I am proud to sponsor legislation that supports creative workers, including legislation to promote the arts by creating arts and cultural districts (S.1062) and legislation to require public schools to report on compliance with art education instruction standards (S.1072).

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

I am proud to represent communities in the South Bronx and East Harlem. To better support constituents, we host weekly off-site constituent service hours which allow constituents a chance to receive assistance at locations closer to home. My office organizes, collaborates, and partners with other elected officials and local organizations to host community events that benefit our residents. In Albany, I advocate for legislation to make New York greener, safer, and more affordable for all.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

One of my lesser-known roles as a senator is serving as chair of the Senate Democratic Conference. As chair, I help to organize and run our conference meetings, many lasting several hours, ensuring that senators have a forum to deliberate on the important issues before us. I enjoy having the opportunity to work with my colleagues and learn more about their districts’ needs and concerns.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

My priority is to find ways to help improve the lives of the residents in my district and beyond. I will continue to advocate for the arts and cultural sector, emphasizing the many ways that the arts enrich our lives. I will continue to push for legislation that protects our precious parks and green spaces. Connecting more people to parks and nature can have many physical and mental health benefits for our communities.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

As a lifelong South Bronx resident, I gained firsthand insight into the needs and challenges of my community. I wanted to share my passion for coalition-building to help make a difference for residents of this community, in particular those who are most vulnerable in our society. This gave me the passion to run and be elected as a NYC council member in 2001, and eventually elected as a senator in 2004.