Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with State Senator Toby Stavisky

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Senator Toby Stavisky. Senator Stavisky represents the 11th Senate District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of College Point, Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Little Neck, Glen Oaks, Bellerose Manor, Hollis HIlls, Holliswood and Jamaica Estates.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed in the 2025 session?

I am especially proud of the law I sponsored with Assembly Member Nily Rozic, requiring every college in New York to appoint a Title VI coordinator who will advocate for a student in case of an alleged hate crime. At a time when bias and discrimination complaints are rising, this ensures students have a trusted advisor to protect their rights. It is a meaningful step toward making every student feel safe, respected, and supported.

How are you working to better the lives of your constituents?

There are two distinct aspects to being a legislator. In Albany, I chair the Higher Education Committee, sponsor legislation and work on legislative issues. The second, and perhaps more important, part of being a legislator is the work I do in the community. I have a district office that assists constituents and helps residents navigate services and issues. Both roles are essential, but I never forget that my constituents come first.

What is one of the lesser-known roles of a senator that you believe constituents should know more about?

The Committee on Higher Education deals with more than just the colleges. We also have oversight over the 55 licensed professions regulated by the State Education Department. This includes licensure and scope of practice issues, many of which are in the health care field. The professions include accounting, engineering, nursing, pharmacy, and many others. These responsibilities may be less visible than passing bills, but they are essential to ensuring New Yorkers receive quality education, care, and professional support.

As 2025 comes to an end, what do you hope to accomplish in the new year?

The federal government has cut essential funding in health care, education, and other critical services, as well as made questionable policy decisions. I am already working to strengthen my 2021 law that allows pharmacists to administer vaccinations so that they can continue to get their COVID shots. I also intend to hold our state accountable for managing these challenges responsibly while making sure Queens families are not left behind.

What influenced you to pursue a career in politics?

My journey began as an NYC public high school teacher. I married my husband Leonard, a college professor, and he later became a State assemblyman and senator. He passed away in 1999, and the borough president, Claire Schulman, called me and said, “You’re running for Leonard’s seat.” I was elected to the State Senate. To this day, I often think about how Claire and Leonard would feel about public policy issues.