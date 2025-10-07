Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Grace Lee

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Grace Lee. Assembly Member Lee represents the 65th Assembly District in Manhattan which includes Chinatown and the Lower East Side.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

I’m proud to have passed the AANHPI Education Equity Act to survey the status of AANHPI history instruction and establish an advisory committee to recommend a statewide curriculum. This paves the way for a future mandate of AANHPI curriculum in all NY public schools. With the continued rise in anti-Asian hate, highlighting the contributions of Asian Americans is vital for inclusion and sends a strong message: Asian Americans are New Yorkers, and we belong here.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

Constituent services are at the heart of my office’s mission. I represent a high-needs district – low-income communities, seniors, and immigrant families – where every case matters. My staff, fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Spanish, works tirelessly to break down barriers and deliver solutions. With nearly 100 cases closed each month, we prove that government can and must show up for people when they need it most.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

A majority of what my office handles are housing-related issues, fighting daily for repairs in NYCHA, improving unsafe living conditions, and protecting tenants from unlawful evictions. This community-rooted work informs my efforts in Albany. I successfully secured nearly $400 million in the state budget to fund the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for NYCHA and Section 8 residents. Additionally, I helped secure a 50% tax cut for Mitchell-Lama developments to keep rents affordable.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

Heading into the end of the year, I will be a strong, vocal voice against attacks on our democracy. I will continue to speak up against Republican efforts to gerrymander districts and gut SNAP and Medicaid. I’ll also keep pushing for Assembly Member Tony Simone’s MELT Act to hold ICE accountable and stop agents from hiding behind masks. My goal is to protect the most vulnerable and ensure our government works for New Yorkers.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

The proudest moment of my political career was seeing schools across New York close for Lunar New Year for the first time. Growing up, I never imagined Asian Americans would be recognized statewide. Now, my daughters can share their culture openly and joyfully. Leading the effort to make New York the first state to honor this holiday was a deeply personal milestone for my family and our community.