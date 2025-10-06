Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson. Assembly Member Anderson represents the 31st Assembly District in Queens which includes parts of Arverne, Brookville, Far Rockaway, Hammels, Rosedale, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill, Springfield Gardens and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

A1962B, “Francesco’s Law,” strengthens firearm storage requirements when minors are present and formalizes data reporting obligations to better understand and prevent related tragedies. This bill was named after Francesco, a 17 year old who took his life with an unsecured shotgun on October 21st, 2021. This bill would bring New York’s secure gun storage law up to the gold standard of states like California, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Oregon.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

Our community team helps constituents navigate the three levels of government – city, state, and federal. Part of our outreach includes an annual Summer Mobile Office event. We close the office so the entire team can tour the district to meet the residents and discuss their issues where they are, and vice versa. We also invite various nonprofits and agency representatives to provide resources, information, and giveaways. The goal is to connect the public with the experts and answers.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Our team identified SNAP skimming as a serious, ongoing issue. I raised awareness after a grandmother lost $900 in SNAP benefits during the holidays, sharing her story on Pix 11. The coverage prompted Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to pass a federal bill authorizing victim reimbursement. As chair of the Task Force on Food, Farm, and Nutrition Policy, I collaborated with state officials to advance legislation for secure chip EBT cards and a state reimbursement process.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

We hope to blunt the devastating impacts of the federal budget cuts on New Yorkers. SNAP will be heavily impacted. According to OTDA estimates, benefits for more than 300,000 residents will be eliminated. More than 180 farmers’ markets and 18,000 SNAP-authorized retailers also stand to lose critical revenue. Other burdens that will increase the workload for municipalities and case workers include checking work eligibility for applicants.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

The proudest moment of my political career stems from a deep tragedy. The death of nine-year-old Justin Wallace by gun violence united our community. That spirit of grief and solidarity inspired my office to launch the Edgemere Community Mediation Program with Community Mediation Services. Hosted at a local church, the program promotes conflict resolution. The choice of violence versus mediation is one that people do not have to make if given the right tools and training.