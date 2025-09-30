Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal. Assembly Member Rosenthal represents the 67th Assembly District in Manhattan which includes the Upper West Side and parts of Clinton/Hell’s Kitchen.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

I was incredibly proud to pass my bill, the Housing Access Voucher Program, in the 2025-26 state budget. As Assembly housing chair, I have long championed this legislation, highlighting the desperate need to help the many New Yorkers who are struggling to leave shelter or keep pace with rising rents. With Trump’s proposed federal budget cuts, housing vouchers are about to become even more scarce, so it was critical that we created this program

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

I have long believed that government can transform people’s lives. That’s why we tirelessly work to combat evictions and secure much-needed apartment repairs for tenants. But we also enroll people in public benefits, such as SNAP, fix potholes, lead sanitation tours, tackle rat infestations and even bring people to the doctor! I also introduce legislation to tackle issues that my constituents bring to my attention.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Housing affordability and habitability. I’m extremely proud of my work in getting Good Cause Eviction and HAVP over the finishing line, but our work is far from over. We must preserve our existing housing stock as we build new units, we need to invest in NYCHA, protect Mitchell-Lama housing, protect against rising insurance rates and protect our social safety net from federal attacks. I have introduced legislation on those issues.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

I am very focused on getting my bill, the New York Health Information Privacy Act, signed into law. Menstrual apps, calorie counters, smart watches and more collect vast amounts of data on us and some use/sell this data without our knowledge or consent. Our data can also fall into the wrong hands, which is quite dangerous when reproductive and LGBTQIA+ rights are evaporating. We must protect people’s civil rights while we still have the chance.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

I have passed hundreds of laws and have helped countless constituents, but passing the Child Victims Act and the Adult Survivors Act are among my proudest achievements. These bills enabled children and adults who were sexually abused to seek justice through the courts, something they had long been prevented from doing because of the short statute of limitations. The ASA empowered survivors, like E.Jean Carroll, to finally hold Donald Trump liable for sexual assault.