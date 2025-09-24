Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member John Zaccaro Jr.

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member John Zaccaro Jr. Assembly Member Zaccaro represents the 80th Assembly District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Norwood, Allerton, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway and Morris Park.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

Since I was elected to the Assembly in 2023, I have introduced several bills that crack down on smoke shops that sell illegal cannabis while also sponsoring bills that help New York’s growing cannabis industry. This session a top priority bill I passed in the Assembly closed a loophole in the MRTA regarding cannabis retailers located in mixed-use buildings, prohibiting them from doing business within 500 feet of schools or 200 feet of houses of worship.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

Ensuring high-quality, compassionate and effective constituent services is the backbone of any elected official’s office and my office is no different. My team in the Bronx works tirelessly to help constituents facing housing or food insecurity or are in need of any form of assistance get the help they deserve.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Maintaining quality of life and ensuring public safety are the two most prevalent issues my constituents face. My team and I work regularly with city agencies and many community partners to ensure that these needs are met for my constituents.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

I hope that by the end of 2025 I am able to celebrate the goals that I promised to deliver at the beginning of 2025.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

The proudest moment of my political career is serving the communities that I grew up in and advocating for the needs of the people I grew up with to ensure they receive the resources they deserve to live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.