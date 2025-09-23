Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Tony Simone

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Tony Simone. Assembly Member Simone represents the 75th Assembly District in Manhattan which includes Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Midtown and part of the Lincoln Center area.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

I was proud to pass the SUPPORT Act (SUpport and Provide Psychiatric Outreach and Rehabilitative Treatment Act). Those with severe mental illnesses who can not stand trial and pose a safety risk to themself or others should not be released onto our streets, they should be placed into treatment. This legislation mandates the assignment of a critical care management team to these individuals. We need to provide more support to our constituents in crisis.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

Our constituent services team bridges the gap between constituents and state government by helping them access their benefits, connecting them to agencies, referring them to legal aid services, and much more. Residents can call our office at 212-807-7900 to speak with a member of our team. We also host in-person events, such as a shredding event coming up in September and fun community events throughout the year!

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Affordable housing is a top priority for my office. I am focused on expanding affordable housing, supporting new homes for every NYCHA resident in my district, and protecting tenants rights. I am also advocating to update the plan around Penn Station to prioritize affordable housing and green space. We need to convert unused offices into residential, utilize state-owned sites for housing, legalize denser development across the state, cut bureaucratic red tape, and speed up approvals.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

Before we head back into session, I am hoping to push my legislation over the finish line. The Governor hasn’t signed some of my bills, including the Freedom to Read Act, which defends against book banning in school libraries, and the SUPPORT Act to better support individuals struggling with mental illness who have been found unfit for trial. These two pieces of legislation are moments away from becoming law, we just need the Governor’s signature.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

My office successfully passed a bill to jumpstart a new park on Pier 76, turning a largely vacant lot into green space. We secured $80 million this year into the state budget to achieve this. While much of Hudson River Park is filled with green space, my constituents in Hell’s Kitchen haven’t had the same space to bring their dogs or just relax and enjoy. I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition!