Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Steven Raga

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Steven Raga. Assembly Member Raga represents the 30th Assembly District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Woodside, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, Maspeth, and Jackson Heights.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

I am most proud of passing bill A03425A, which relates to the maximum allowable time frames to respond to requests for records under the Freedom of Information Act. Transparency is essential for public trust, and this legislation ensures that government agencies are held accountable and respond promptly.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

Our office’s main focus is rooted in community service. We assist constituents daily with their housing, health care, unemployment, and state agency needs. We host resource events and post our resources, offer multilingual support, and maintain strong partnerships with local organizations. We are here to ensure every resident feels heard and supported.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Many families in our district struggle with navigating complex education systems and accessing the resources they need to succeed. This year, we passed legislation to make financial aid award letters more transparent so students can make informed choices about their education. We’ve also introduced bills to expand access to inclusive school meals, allow Excelsior Scholarship funds to cover non-tuition costs, and increase transparency in college opportunity programs because education should be accessible to every student.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

Since the 2025 legislative session has ended, our focus for the rest of the year is hosting community events, attending neighborhood meetings, and providing resources directly to residents. We’re also building our legislative strategy for the 2026 session, as our goal is to head into January with community-backed priorities that reflect the needs of our district.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

One of my proudest moments has been securing wins for Mitchell-Lama housing, which is a lifeline for so many New Yorkers including residents of the Big Six Towers here in our district. We pushed for $750 million in state funding for Mitchell-Lama housing, and while we secured $110 million this year, it’s a step in the right direction. We also saw $30 million in funding dedicated to Mitchell-Lama developments in New York City, specifically.