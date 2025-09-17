Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Al Taylor

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Al Taylor. Assembly Member Taylor represents the 71st Assembly District in Manhattan which includes Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed?

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

As your New York State assembly member, I believe in the power of direct, one-on-one interaction with constituents. Whether it’s helping with housing issues, addressing safety concerns, or advocating for education, I am here to listen and support day-to-day. When I can’t provide direct help, my office works with other elected officials, community boards, and local organizations to ensure you receive the assistance you need. Your concerns matter, and I’m committed to being there for you.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Manhattan’s biggest crisis is its housing affordability – sky‑high rents, shrinking rent‑stabilized stock, and a severe housing shortage forcing many to spend over half their income on shelter. As a New York State assemblyman I plan on collaborating with City and state leaders to pass reform and expand affordable housing and support rental assistance like Housing Access Vouchers to cap burdens, protect rent‑regulated units through tenant safeguards and legislative protections.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

By the end of 2025, my goal is to advance housing reforms that deliver relief to Manhattan residents facing exorbitant costs. I’m leading efforts to pass my bill A2707A, which preserves and empowers Housing Development Fund Companies (HDFCs) with tax incentives and organizational clarity. I’m also supporting broader state legislation to establish a Social Housing Development Authority (A6265) to build permanent affordable units, and backing the REST Act to expand rent stabilization statewide.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

My proudest legislative achievement is passing Elijah’s Law (S.218B/A.6971B), signed September 12, 2019. Named in memory of 3‑year‑old Elijah Silvera, who tragically died in 2017 after being served a grilled‑cheese sandwich despite a documented severe dairy allergy, the law requires all New York child care programs to implement standardized protocols for preventing and responding to anaphylaxis. It mandates emergency health care plans, staff training, epinephrine access, communication with parents, and allergen‑risk reduction procedures.