Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Chantel Jackson

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Chantel Jackson. Assembly Member Jackson represents the 79th Assembly District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Concourse Village, Melrose, Morrisania, Claremont, Belmont, and East Tremont.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

As someone with two autistic nephews and many constituents on the spectrum, I’m especially proud of passing Bill A8254 with Senator Bailey, requiring law enforcement to receive training on interacting with individuals who are autistic or in emotional distress. Similarly, the passage of Bill A8727A with Senator Mayer calls for a statewide survey ensuring recess is prioritized in K–6 schools, recognizing its impact on reducing childhood obesity, anxiety, attention issues, and fostering healthy social development.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

Every day, we support constituents facing housing challenges like rental arrears, emergency transfers, and recertifications – often rooted in economic hardship. Recognizing that housing stability requires more than shelter, we connect people to food support, financial literacy, and wellness programs. These resources address the deeper, interconnected issues families face. Housing instability doesn’t happen in isolation, and neither does our response. We meet people where they are, working to treat the whole person – not just the immediate need.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

The most prevalent issues facing our constituents are the constant balancing act between paying rent, affording food, and maintaining overall health and wellness. Housing instability, rising rent costs, and food insecurity often go hand in hand, creating stress that impacts both physical and mental health. We address this by providing direct housing support, food distributions, and wellness programming – from financial literacy to fitness classes – because solving one issue without addressing the others won’t bring lasting stability.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

By the end of 2025, I aim to have visited at least half of the women in the Women’s Caucus within their districts, as well as all five of New York State’s largest cities including the five boroughs and Long Island, to engage with communities and share $30 million.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

The proudest moment of my political career came this year when I became chair of the Legislative Black Task Force and secured $30 million in funding for nonprofits that support socially disadvantaged communities.