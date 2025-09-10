Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Emérita Torres

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Emérita Torres. Assembly Member Torres represents the 85th Assembly District in the Bronx which includes Hunts Point, Longwood, Soundview, Clason Point, and Harding Park.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

I’m proud of passing the first law in the nation requiring companies to disclose when algorithms set prices. Too often, New Yorkers are charged different prices for the same product based on their data without knowing it. Our law brings transparency to these practices, protecting from hidden price discrimination, and serving as a model for other states. It’s a major step toward fairer pricing in the digital economy and sets a national example for regulating algorithm-driven decision-making.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

We help constituents navigate housing, benefits, and public services, connect them to local resources, and resolve issues with state agencies. Our office also organizes community events and partners with local organizations to offer support on issues like job access, healthcare, and education. We also listen to neighbors and bring their concerns into our legislative work to make sure state policy reflects the needs of the South Bronx.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

The cost of living is the most pressing issue for our constituents. Families face high housing costs, food, childcare and health care costs. We’re advancing legislation to address these issues and help residents access relief programs. We’re also fighting to secure funding for key community organizations that provide critical services and support. Our office is pushing for stronger public investment in housing, education, and economic opportunity in the South Bronx.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

In my first year, I prioritized supporting and connecting with constituents, building and strengthening key partnerships with local organizations and government. I am building coalitions around the key issues facing the community and the opportunities to move forward. By the end of 2025, I would like to take all this experience to sharpen my strategy, priorities, and vision to reflect the needs of the people I represent.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

Getting elected to represent the Bronx is the proudest moment of my career. I brought years of experience as a policy expert at the Community Service Society and as a U.S. diplomat to this role, and now I get to use that background to serve my own community. Passing the first-in-the-nation algorithmic pricing disclosure law showed what’s possible when we lead with equity and push for change that matters.