Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas. Assembly Member González-Rojas represents the 34th Assembly District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Corona, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Woodside.

What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

We got some good bills passed this session. I am especially proud that we passed the Free Inhaler Bill (A128), which requires insurance companies to cover one rescue and one maintenance inhaler at no cost to the patient, for those who need them, ensuring that New Yorkers have the medication necessary to keep them alive and breathing well. This is important because it will save lives and bring awareness to our troubling environmental issues.

How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

My district office is open five days a week. My small but mighty team takes appointments with constituents, addressing housing insecurity, health care access, and immigration support; we help fill out important forms and address quality of life issues. We also host workshops and offer mobile office hours. We collaborate with local organizations to host movie nights, self-defense training, and community resource fairs. I also really love our paper shredding events we host with Elmhurst Hospital.

What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Housing – unresponsive landlords and unaffordable rent. I host housing clinics with local partners and lawyers to support our neighbors in their fight to live with dignity. The housing issue is intersectional, influenced by the cost of living, wages, childcare, health care, food insecurity, transportation and more. Legislatively, I work to get bills passed that mitigate some of these issues and protect tenants. This year, we secured $50 million for the Housing Access Voucher pilot program.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

I have several bills that got traction in the past session, and I am working with stakeholders and coalition members to strategize how to advance those bills in early 2026. The bills include efforts to rein in litigious vulture funds, protect individuals living with STIs, and advance protections for victims of stalking and sexual violence. Also, by the end of 2025, I hope to have provided thousands of backpacks, turkeys, and toys to my constituents.

What is the proudest moment of your political career?

This year, I’m proud that, after years of fighting alongside a diverse coalition of stakeholders, we passed Universal School Meals. We’ve closed the gap and now guarantee that all school children can receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at no cost during school. We cannot teach a hungry child. As a mom with a son in public school, and a longtime education advocate, I see the impact this can have on a child and their family.