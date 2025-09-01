Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Ron Kim

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim . Assembly Member Kim represents the 40th Assembly District in Queens which includes portions of the neighborhoods of Whitestone, Flushing, College Point, and Murray Hill.

Q: What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

A: I am most proud of passing A8782 this session. It will initiate a feasibility study for establishing the Empire State Summer Games, a long and storied amateur state sports competition that was incredibly popular up to the last year it was held. Since becoming chair of the committee, many New Yorkers have approached me about reinstating it, and I hope this will be the first, pivotal step we take with the ultimate aim of bringing the Empire Games back.

Q: How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

A: Every time I introduce, co-sponsor, or vote for or against a bill, I do so with the interests of my constituents in mind. My office is always focused on what we can do to make the lives of our fellow New Yorkers better. We also meet with many constituents every day in my district office and help them to apply for programs, troubleshoot problems, and resolve difficult cases involving other government agencies.

Q: What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

A: Many of the different and growing problems that we are starting to see can all be traced back to the issue of affordability. Whether it’s protecting workers, supporting small businesses, improving care for older adults, or making the city and state more livable, my colleagues and I in the Assembly pressed for a state budget and legislative agenda that puts working families and everyday New Yorkers first.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

A: As the new chair of the Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts, and Sports Development, I look forward to meeting all of the important stakeholders in these respective fields and developing working relationships before the start of the next legislative session. I also hope to see more of the bills I sponsored and passed this year get signed by the governor and fully implemented.

Q: What is the proudest moment of your political career?

A: Fighting for justice for countless nursing home COVID victims and their families during a time of crisis in New York, even in the face of immense pressure and intimidation.