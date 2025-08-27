Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member George Alvarez

Inside Government is a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member George Alvarez. Assembly Member Alvarez represents the 78th Assembly District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Kingsbridge Heights, portions of Fordham, Bedford Park, and Belmont.

Q: What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

A: The two pieces of legislation I am most proud to have passed this legislative session were a.7601, which extends the free one-day admission to the Bronx Zoo, and a.1704, which establishes a voucher program that assists the homeless and those facing an imminent risk of homelessness.

Q: How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

A: Our office opens its doors to all constituents across the district and offers an extensive range of services, including assistance with applying for housing and various vouchers, as well as reading and explaining documents constituents receive in the mail. Moreover, we aim to create a space in which individuals can come in, feel welcomed, and wanted. Their voices, stories, and concerns matter to us, and we strive to make that known every day.

Q: What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

Our constituents are struggling to find and maintain housing. Although there are many programs and services available to help individuals facing this issue, many are unaware of them or are unsure where to find assistance. Our office is working hard to combat this issue by partnering with organizations and directly connecting the constituents with the service providers needed to aid them with their current issue, while also preparing them for future success.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

A: I aim to continue lowering eviction rates in the district while enhancing overall public safety.

Q: What is the proudest moment of your political career?

A: One of the proudest moments I’ve experienced during my political career is witnessing and promoting the decrease in eviction rates within the district. I’ve always been concerned about our district’s eviction rates and what could be done to address the issue and reduce the numbers. Since assuming office, the rates have dropped, but there is still much work to be done.