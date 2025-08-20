Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Sam Berger

Inside Government with PoliticsNY is new a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them.This edition of Inside Government with PoliticsNY features New York State Assembly Member Sam Berger. Assembly Member Berger represents the 27th Assembly District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Pomonok, Electchester, Kew Gardens Hills, College Point, and Whitestone.

Q: What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

A: This year, I was proud to pass the “Ignazio Giacalone Act” to provide additional credits to children and siblings of deceased New York City sanitation workers who lost their lives serving after 9/11. Too few recognize that their bravery and sacrifice matched that of other first responders. As the youngest member of the Assembly, I feel an obligation to honor their legacy and ensure the lessons of their service are never forgotten.

Q: How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

A: Constituent services are the foundation of any elected official’s office. Our responsibility, whether the issue is large or small, is to address every concern brought to us by the residents we serve. When someone takes the time to call, it means the issue matters to them, and it becomes our duty to give it full attention. We work every day to ensure that government is accessible, responsive, and effective for the 130,000 residents I proudly represent.

Q: What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

A: Public safety is the most important issue in my district; it is the foundation for everything else. I’ve secured federal grants for the 107th Precinct, allocated $200,000 to the 109th, and $300,000 to Queens Shmira. My constituents deserve to feel safe in their homes, on the streets, and in their daily routines. A safe community allows families to thrive, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to stay strong. It’s not just a priority – it’s a responsibility.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

A: Mental health is at a boiling point in NYC and beyond. My district is fortunate to have dedicated professionals serving those in need. I’ve had recent wins, including the State Education Department adopting my legislation to support ESL speakers taking social work licensing exams, but more is needed. By the end of 2025, I’m committed to advancing licensure legislation that reduces barriers for aspiring mental health professionals while upholding strong standards and quality care.

Q: What is the proudest moment of your political career?

A: I was proud to pass Gittel’s Law, which expanded the penal code to include licensed mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists. This critical legislation closed a loophole that once denied justice to victims of sexual misconduct during treatment. Gittel’s Law ensures all licensed mental health professionals are held to the same standards, strengthens patient protections, and ensures that criminals are prosecuted to the fullest extent while safeguarding the rights and dignity of survivors.