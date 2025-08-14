Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member Landon Dais

Inside Government with PoliticsNY is new a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government features New York State Assembly Member Landon Dais. Assembly Member Dais represents the 77th Assembly District in the Bronx which includes the neighborhoods of Claremont, Concourse, Highbridge, Mount Eden, and Morris Heights.

Q: What pieces of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

A: A6503 which requires the Department of Veterans’ Services to establish and maintain a database of resources available in the state for veterans, members of the uniformed services, and their families. A6504 establishes the veteran career assistance program within the SUNY and CUNY systems. A8089 establishes a New York state veterans’ and service members law book

Q: How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

A: My office phone banks and does mobile pop-ups within the district, meeting with the people on the ground and informing them of the services my office can provide.

Q: What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

A: Employment and public safety. We just hosted the largest job fair in the Bronx where people get hired on the spot at Lincoln Hospital.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

A: I hope to bring a bigger focus to the issues facing our veterans in New York and the census so New York can have proper representation in Congress in 2030 and beyond.

Q: What is the proudest moment of your political career?

A: The proudest moment of my political career was passing a bill that increased the number of civil court judges by 28 in the state of New York to help with the backlog of cases within the court system.