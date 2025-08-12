Inside Government with PoliticsNY: A Q&A with Assembly Member David Weprin

Inside Government with PoliticsNY is new a Q&A series that gives New Yorkers a glimpse inside the role of the elected officials who represent them. This edition of Inside Government features New York State Assembly Member David Weprin. Assembly Member Weprin represents the 24th Assembly District in Queens which includes the neighborhoods of Richmond Hill and parts of Briarwood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Hollis and Oakland Gardens.

Q: What piece of legislation are you most proud to have passed this legislative session?

A: This was a great year in Albany. In total we passed 19 bills in the Assembly and 15 bills in both houses. One of my proudest bills was A7321A, which requires insurers to cover speech therapy for stuttering with no copay or visit limits. Stuttering affects 3 million Americans and is often misunderstood and stigmatized. This bill ensures access to care, so everyone has the chance to be heard.

Q: How does your office work to support your constituents in their day-to-day lives?

A: I’m proud to have a dedicated, hardworking, and experienced staff who work closely with a wide range of New York State agencies to help constituents resolve issues quickly and effectively. This includes facilitating communication between residents and agencies, advocating for individuals and families, and ensuring state programs and services are delivered fairly and without delay. By maintaining strong relationships with agency partners, we make sure our constituents receive the support and information they need.

Q: What is the most prevalent issue facing your constituents and how are you working to resolve it?

A: Some of the most prevalent issues involve housing insecurity, access to health care, and delays in public benefits. We assist constituents daily with these concerns, as well as with navigating complex state agencies. Whether it’s helping a senior access essential services, resolving an unemployment claim, or connecting families with local resources, our office is committed to making government more responsive, accessible, and effective for the communities we serve.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish by the end of 2025?

A: We had a productive and successful year in Albany during this legislative session. As we look ahead, I’m eager to begin exploring new legislative priorities for the next session and identifying areas where we can continue to make a difference. For the remainder of 2025, however, my focus will be on the district. I plan to spend more time attending community events, meeting with constituents, and staying closely connected to the people I represent.

Q: What is the proudest moment of your political career?

A: During my 15 years as an assemblyman, I’m proud to have passed A4204, which prohibits discrimination against individuals who wear religious attire or maintain facial hair, and A5494, which gives adoptees access to their original birth certificates. This law has helped constituents reconnect with family members and discover siblings they never knew they had. Both reflect my commitment to protecting individual rights and supporting the diverse communities I have the honor to represent.