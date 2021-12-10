Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Dr. Shango Blake is the co-executive director of NYC Speaks, a city-wide public engagement and people-driven government transformation initiative seeking to make good on the promise of democracy via direct engagement between everyday New Yorkers, in order to inform the priorities and policies of new Mayor Eric Adams and his incoming administration.

What does that mean and how can YOU get involved? Tune in. And don’t miss the end of the interview where Dr. Blake reveals his alternate identity as the Nation’s Hip Hop Principal – in the second LIVE freestyle rap session on #PoliticsNYwithSkye. (The first was with Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin… who will be the third?)

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Want to spotlight someone involved in NY politics or government? Email us: [email protected] New episodes post weekdays on PoliticsNY.com.

